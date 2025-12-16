President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting

President Joseph Aoun was briefed by Lebanese army commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal on the results of a tour conducted by heads of diplomatic missions to areas of Lebanese army deployment south of the Litani River.



During the visit, diplomats reviewed the measures and procedures implemented by the army as part of the plan to extend state authority and remove armed presence in the area.



Aoun also provided Haykal with guidance ahead of a meeting scheduled to be held in Paris on Thursday to discuss the needs of the Lebanese army.