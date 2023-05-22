Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one

Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one
Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one

Digital bank Onyx Private announced $4.1 million in new funding to provide private banking and investment services specifically tailored to high earning Millennials and Gen Zers.

Village Global, Y Combinator, Global Founders Capital, One Way Ventures, 186 Ventures and Olive Tree Capital participated in the investment.

In partnership with Piermont Bank, Onyx Private offers digital banking services, including checking accounts, a debit card and cash back on payments and purchases. On the investment side, the fintech develops investment portfolios from high-yield, fixed-income portfolios, like cash-sweep accounts and U.S. treasury bills, with $100 minimums and low fees.
 

