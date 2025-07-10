Franco-German cyclist arrested in Iran, FM says

10-07-2025 | 14:39
Franco-German cyclist arrested in Iran, FM says
Franco-German cyclist arrested in Iran, FM says

An 18-year-old French-German cyclist missing in Iran since mid-June has been in custody there, Iran's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"He was arrested for committing a crime, and an official notification regarding his situation was sent to the French embassy," Abbas Araghchi told French daily newspaper Le Monde, without providing further details.

France's foreign ministry said it was in contact with Iranian authorities and the family of Lennart Monterlos, who went missing on June 16. The French ministry said it would give no further comment, as his safety was at stake.

Reuters

