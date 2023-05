Often described as the country of extremes, Lebanon is the land of war and peace, where people from different sects and religions unite under one flag and one land, a country where you can swim and go skiing on the same day, a country where, despite all odds, its citizens are still able to enjoy life.Lebanon's golden age, which started in the 1950s and lasted until the beginning of the civil war in 1975, made the country a glamorous, cosmopolitan destination hosting tourists from various countries who came to enjoy all the assets Lebanon presents, including its fantastic nature and the friendliness of its locals.Lebanon's coast, featured on the front covers of various magazines, showcased the country's beautiful aspects, allowing people from around the world to come and enjoy swimming in the Mediterranean surrounded by a view of the country's green mountains.At that time, Beirut was at the center of the region's banking and tourism, where many companies opened their headquarters in a Middle Eastern country that enjoyed a more Western lifestyle, becoming the "Paris of the Middle East."International movies were filmed in Lebanon, and notable celebrities like Brigitte Bardot and Dalida visited a country centered on fashion, beauty, vibrant nightlife, and joyful summer seasons.Here are some pictures that feature Lebanon in the summer during the country's "roaring" golden age: