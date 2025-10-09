PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defense at the European External Action Service, in the presence of EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele and an accompanying delegation.



Talks focused on the EU’s support for the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces, and on the government’s efforts to strengthen state authority. The delegation also emphasized the need for Lebanon to continue reforms and reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.



Salam also met with Sheikh Ali Qaddour, head of the Alawite Islamic Council, and Sheikh Ahmad Assi, head of the council’s religious affairs department.



Qaddour said the meeting addressed the Alawite community’s longstanding exclusion from certain public sector positions, issues facing new Syrian refugees—particularly healthcare and school enrollment for around 6,000 children in Tripoli and Akkar—and other rights related to state institutions. He said Salam promised to follow up on the concerns.



The prime minister also received Lebanon’s ambassador to Serbia, Youssef Jaber.