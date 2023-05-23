Proton launches family subscription plan for privacy app suite starting at $20 per month

Privacy-centric software maker Proton has launched a new family plan starting at $19.99 (€19.99) per month, giving up to six family members access to its entire application suite.



The move comes as the Swiss company looks to bolster its paying subscriber base and lock more people into its growing ecosystem of products.



Founded in 2014, Proton initially arrived on the scene with an encrypted Gmail alternative called Proton Mail, but the company has added a slew of additional encryption-focused apps to the mix, including a VPN, calendar, cloud storage, and — as of last month — a password manager.