Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Google introduces Product Studio, a tool that lets merchants create product imagery using generative AI
Variety
2023-05-23 | 12:54
Google introduces Product Studio, a tool that lets merchants create product imagery using generative AI
At its Google Marketing Live event, the tech giant announced that it’s launching Product Studio, a new tool that lets merchants easily create product imagery using generative AI. Brands will be able to create new imagery within Merchant Center Next, Google’s platform for businesses to manage how their products show up on Google.
Google says Product Studio gives merchants the ability to create product imagery for free and get more value from the images they already have. You can create new imagery without the added cost of new photoshoots. For example, a skincare company could highlight a seasonal version of a product by requesting an image of the product “surrounded by peaches, with tropical plants in the background.”
TechCrunch
