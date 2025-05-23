Pro-Iran Palestinian faction chiefs have quit Damascus amid pressure: Faction sources

Middle East News
23-05-2025 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pro-Iran Palestinian faction chiefs have quit Damascus amid pressure: Faction sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pro-Iran Palestinian faction chiefs have quit Damascus amid pressure: Faction sources

Two Palestinian sources told AFP Friday the leaders of pro-Iran Palestinian factions who were close to former Tehran-backed ruler Bashar al-Assad have left Syria under pressure from the new authorities.

One pro-Iran Palestinian factional leader who left after Assad's December ouster said on condition of anonymity that "most of the Palestinian factional leadership that received support from Tehran has left Damascus", while another still based there confirmed the development.

"The factions have fully handed over weapons in their headquarters or with their cadres" to the new authorities, the first leader said, a move confirmed by a third Palestinian source from a small faction in Damascus.

AFP

Middle East News

Palestinian

faction

chiefs

Damascus

pressure:

Faction

sources

LBCI Next
UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C
Israel's PM says new security chief must be appointed 'as soon as possible'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-03

Syria detains head of Palestinian group based in Damascus: Faction officials

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-13

Powerful south Syria armed faction says to integrate into government forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-18

Netanyahu's party says far-right faction to rejoin Israel government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israel's PM says new security chief must be appointed 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:32

Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:32

Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:27

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:27

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More