Apple invites media to WWDC 2023 keynote, where AR headset is expected to debut

Variety
2023-05-23 | 13:04
Apple invites media to WWDC 2023 keynote, where AR headset is expected to debut
0min
Apple invites media to WWDC 2023 keynote, where AR headset is expected to debut

Apple has sent out official invitations to select media to attend its WWDC 2023 keynote in person at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. The keynote is set to take place at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on June 5. It’ll also be streamed live at the same time for anyone to watch from home.

The WWDC keynote is the kick-off event for Apple’s annual worldwide developers conference, and typically includes a number of software announcements, including the reveal of major new updates to iPhone’s iOS, iPadOS, macOS and more. This year, the headline rumored announcement is said to be the unveiling of Apple’s augmented reality headset, a long-awaited device (which Apple has not officially acknowledged, of course) that marks the company’s first major foray into the world of ‘mixed reality,’ which is the term many use to describe both AR and VR.
 

