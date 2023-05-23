Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps

Microsoft aims to extend its ecosystem of AI-powered apps and services, called “copilots,” with plugins from third-party developers.

At its annual Build conference, Microsoft announced that it’s adopting the same plugin standard its close collaborator, OpenAI, introduced for ChatGPT, its AI-powered chatbot — allowing developers to build plugins that work across ChatGPT, Bing Chat (on the web and in the Microsoft Edge sidebar), Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot and the newly launched Windows Copilot.