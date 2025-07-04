Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack is expected to arrive in Lebanon on Monday, July 7, 2025, amid mounting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and address Hezbollah's weapons arsenal.



Lebanese officials are finalizing their response to the proposal Barrack submitted earlier this year, which calls for Hezbollah and other armed factions to gradually hand over their weapons in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon and an end to cross-border attacks.



According to informed sources, Lebanon's official response is nearly complete but awaits Hezbollah's final position, which may not be disclosed before Barrack's arrival.



In parallel, Reuters reported that Hezbollah is considering surrendering some of its arsenal, specifically missiles and drones deployed across the country, in return for Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon and ending aggression.



However, the group reportedly intends to retain light weapons and anti-tank missiles to counter potential Israeli offensives or threats from armed groups operating in Syria.



Ahead of his visit to Beirut, Barrack held talks in France with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, a French diplomatic source told LBCI. The two sides agreed to intensify coordination on both the Lebanese and Syrian files while reaffirming their commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, stability, and reconstruction, with particular emphasis on the role of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism and UNIFIL peacekeepers.



A separate French source revealed that Barrack also met with senior advisors to President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the U.S. proposal and other issues, including the situation in South Lebanon and much-needed political and economic reforms.



As Barrack prepares to land in Beirut, Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan continues consultations with Lebanese leaders, including Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who has been acting as a key mediator between Hezbollah and the Lebanese state.



According to sources, Bin Farhan stressed the importance of Lebanon fulfilling its commitments, particularly regarding placing all weapons under state control and implementing long-overdue reforms, in line with the presidential oath and the ministerial statement.



The coming days are expected to reveal whether Lebanon will seize this diplomatic opportunity to align with shifting regional dynamics or slide further into escalation.