Europe hits resistance in race to finalize green laws

Variety
2023-05-25 | 04:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Europe hits resistance in race to finalize green laws
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Europe hits resistance in race to finalize green laws

Increased political resistance to new EU laws to protect the environment has left the European Commission fighting to keep intact its vision for Europe's green transition.

Ahead of elections in the European Parliament in June next year, the European Union is racing to finish legislation that includes two landmark nature bills - binding targets for countries to restore damaged natural habitats and a goal to halve chemical pesticide use by 2030.

Much EU environment legislation has been passed over the last two years, but the appetite on the part of some lawmakers and member states for more is waning and farming groups say further change must be conditional on more financial support.

Brussels proposed the nature measures last June. Opposition has mounted in recent weeks, as EU countries and lawmakers prepare for the final negotiations. The European Parliament's biggest group, the European People's Party, has called for the nature law to be scrapped saying it would hurt farmers.

"It's just too much. People are frustrated with new rules every year," EPP lawmaker Peter Liese said.

The Commission proposal gives countries discretion to decide how and where to reverse biodiversity loss. But that flexibility, Liese said, makes it impossible for farmers to prepare.

"No farmer can predict what's happening on his land, what kind of rules he has to follow, in the next years," Liese said.

Other EU green proposals have also met resistance. And as the elections approach, unfinished laws are piling up. Their fate would be unclear under a new EU Parliament with a different composition.

French President Emmanuel Macron this month suggested a pause on new European environment regulation, to give industries time to absorb recently-agreed laws.

The Commission last week delayed another scheduled package of environmental proposals, plus a bill on microplastic pollution. A Commission spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, EU countries are pushing to weaken proposed pollution curbs for farms and methane emission limits for energy producers. Some capitals want to scrap new car pollution limits, and the EU's renewable energy targets are deadlocked by an argument over whether nuclear energy can be included.


Reuters 
 

Variety

Europe

European

Green Laws

LBCI Next
Vietnam's VinFast recalls first batch of US-bound EVs over safety risk
'Queen of rock 'n' roll' Tina Turner dies at 83
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

European shares tentative as nerves over US debt talks linger

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-19

Coinbase launches subscription service with focus on European expansion

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Variety
08:36

Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit

LBCI
Variety
08:27

Ralph Lauren beats quarterly sales estimates

LBCI
Variety
08:13

Chanel flags weaker US sales, sees pickup in China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
World
02:35

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Iran: Why support Russia and terror?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More