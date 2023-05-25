Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit

Variety
2023-05-25 | 08:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit

Delaware’s low elevation mixed with crowded beaches and limited exit routes make the state particularly vulnerable to massive flooding, but officials hope an influx of federal infrastructure money will trigger future evacuation plans automatically via artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration was set to announce a total of $53 million in grants Thursday to Delaware and seven other states aimed at high-tech solutions to traffic congestion problems. Although the money comes from the infrastructure law the president signed in 2021, many of the programs — including the $5 million for flood response efforts in Biden’s home state — have evolved since then.

“What’s new is the predictive analysis; the machine learning,” U.S. Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt, Delaware’s former transportation secretary, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Because now we have access to all this data, it’s hard for us as humans to figure out what is data and what is actionable information.”

Delaware officials pull off evacuation-type procedures every week during the tourism season, with long lines of cars headed to the beaches on weekend mornings and back at night. But flooding presents a unique problem — including standing water on roads that can make the most direct routes out of town even more treacherous than simply sheltering in place.

“What you don’t want to do is make the decision too late and then you have vehicles caught out,” said Gene Donaldson, operations manager at the state’s 24-hour Transportation Management Center.

Delaware’s transportation department, which controls more than 90% of roads in a state with the lowest average elevation in the country, is tasked with implementing evacuation plans during high water — a bureaucratic nightmare considering how quickly conditions can change.

“For humans to monitor thousands of detectors or data sources is overwhelming,” said George Zhao, director of transportation for Arlington, Virginia-based BlueHalo, which has worked with Delaware on developing the software.

That’s where AI comes in. Rather than sending a crew to the scene to block an impassable road, the system uses sensors to detect weather threats — and even can predict them. Then, it sends the information directly to drivers through cellphone alerts while broadcasting them simultaneously on electronic highway signs.

The amount of data keeps growing, with many automated cars now able to not only inform their drivers of the dangers ahead but also feed the system to warn others.

Researchers at Missouri University of Science and Technology tested an earlier version of a flood prediction analysis system on the Mississippi River between 2019-22. Steve Corns, an associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering who co-authored the study, said the system was able to detect in minutes what used to take hours.

But now, Corns said, the capabilities are even more advanced and useful — provided they’re adequately funded so the technology doesn’t become obsolete.

Previous legislation had awarded more than $300 million in congestion relief grants, and Bhatt said the agency received $385 million in applications for the $52.8 million in the latest batch under the infrastructure law. He said that “shows huge appetite” for innovative solutions to tackle traffic problems.

Other payouts in this round of grants include $14 million for machine learning traffic prediction and signal timing in Maryland and $12.7 million to retrofit Ann Arbor, Michigan’s traffic system with cellular technology that could become a national template. It also includes $11.6 million to expand a microtransit service in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

AP
 

Variety

Delaware

Flood

Evacuation

Plans

Artificial Intelligence

LBCI Next
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Ralph Lauren beats quarterly sales estimates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-21

Italy's Meloni vows support for flood-hit Emilia-Romagna

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Italy's Unipol join forces to help Italians hit by flooding

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:09

Elon Musk’s Twitter: Everything you need to know, from layoffs to verification

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API

LBCI
Variety
10:35

WhatsApp is working on introducing usernames to the app

LBCI
Variety
10:29

TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called ‘Tako’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Variety
10:12

Google Play Games for PC is now rolling out to Europe and New Zealand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

LBCI
Middle East
02:31

Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More