Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 08:38
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
0min
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

Lebanon’s Interior and Foreign Ministries announced Thursday that a joint committee from both ministries held its first meeting to discuss implementing provisions related to voting by Lebanese expatriates.

The meeting, held at the Interior Ministry headquarters and chaired by Ministers Ahmad al-Hajjar and Youssef Rajji, focused on Article 11 of the parliamentary elections law, which governs the participation of non-resident Lebanese voters.

The ministers stressed that, regardless of ongoing political discussions or proposed amendments to the electoral law, the committee has begun its work in line with the current legal deadlines and procedures. The committee will review previous reports, including one prepared in 2021, and submit updated recommendations once its study is complete.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of holding parliamentary elections on schedule and ensuring the active participation of Lebanese citizens abroad — a move they said would promote transparency, facilitate smooth voting, and enhance public confidence in the electoral process.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Elections

Voting

Diaspora

Ahmad al-Hajjar

Youssef Rajji

UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
