News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 08:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
Lebanon’s Interior and Foreign Ministries announced Thursday that a joint committee from both ministries held its first meeting to discuss implementing provisions related to voting by Lebanese expatriates.
The meeting, held at the Interior Ministry headquarters and chaired by Ministers Ahmad al-Hajjar and Youssef Rajji, focused on Article 11 of the parliamentary elections law, which governs the participation of non-resident Lebanese voters.
The ministers stressed that, regardless of ongoing political discussions or proposed amendments to the electoral law, the committee has begun its work in line with the current legal deadlines and procedures. The committee will review previous reports, including one prepared in 2021, and submit updated recommendations once its study is complete.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of holding parliamentary elections on schedule and ensuring the active participation of Lebanese citizens abroad — a move they said would promote transparency, facilitate smooth voting, and enhance public confidence in the electoral process.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Elections
Voting
Diaspora
Ahmad al-Hajjar
Youssef Rajji
Next
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
Lebanese parliament session loses quorum after opposition walkout over expatriate voting
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
Lebanese parliament session loses quorum after opposition walkout over expatriate voting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
0
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack, calls for support to Lebanese Army and political-diplomatic plan to protect Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:40
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack, calls for support to Lebanese Army and political-diplomatic plan to protect Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-26
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-26
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
2
Lebanon News
05:16
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
Lebanon News
05:16
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
3
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review
5
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements
8
Lebanon News
04:18
Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
04:18
Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More