Nightly News Bulletin
Turkey put pressure to stop Israel PM attending Gaza summit: Diplomatic source
Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 10:13
Turkey put pressure to stop Israel PM attending Gaza summit: Diplomatic source
Turkey opposed the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu at Monday's Gaza summit in Egypt, prompting a last-minute cancellation by the Israeli leader, a Turkish diplomatic source claimed.
"At the initiative of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and through Turkey's diplomatic efforts -- with the support of other leaders -- Netanyahu did not attend the meeting in Egypt," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press.
AFP
