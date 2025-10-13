Turkey put pressure to stop Israel PM attending Gaza summit: Diplomatic source

Turkey opposed the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu at Monday's Gaza summit in Egypt, prompting a last-minute cancellation by the Israeli leader, a Turkish diplomatic source claimed.



"At the initiative of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and through Turkey's diplomatic efforts -- with the support of other leaders -- Netanyahu did not attend the meeting in Egypt," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press.



AFP