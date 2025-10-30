UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint

Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 11:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed deep concern Thursday over an earlier Israeli armed incursion in Blida, southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL described the action, which took place north of the Blue Line, as a “blatant violation” of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The force reiterated its call for all parties to fully respect the cessation of hostilities and emphasized that extending state authority through Lebanon’s institutions remains central to Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL said it continues to communicate with the Lebanese Armed Forces regarding the incident.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Nations

UNIFIL

Israel

Blida

Resolution 1701

Blue Line

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)
Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli attacks on Blida and Odaisseh, calls on international community to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

PM Salam condemns Israeli attack on Blida, mourns killed municipal worker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

EU condemns Israeli strike in South Lebanon, urges respect for ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

PM Salam condemns Israeli attack on Blida, mourns killed municipal worker

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

Erdogan to German Chancellor: Don’t you see that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17

Gaza aid delivery surges since ceasefire, but more NGO access needed: UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack, calls for support to Lebanese Army and political-diplomatic plan to protect Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More