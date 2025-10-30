News
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed deep concern Thursday over an earlier Israeli armed incursion in Blida, southern Lebanon.
UNIFIL described the action, which took place north of the Blue Line, as a “blatant violation” of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.
The force reiterated its call for all parties to fully respect the cessation of hostilities and emphasized that extending state authority through Lebanon’s institutions remains central to Resolution 1701.
UNIFIL said it continues to communicate with the Lebanese Armed Forces regarding the incident.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
UNIFIL
Israel
Blida
Resolution 1701
Blue Line
