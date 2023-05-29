News
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
2023-05-29 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Jean Abboud, the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon, revealed in a statement that the tourist season will start with the influx of tourists starting from June 20.
He expected that the number of arrivals at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport would be very high so that the daily traffic during the summer season would exceed 15,000 passengers from mid-July to the end of August.
He appealed to the custodians of Beirut Airport to work to raise the airport's readiness at all levels and to secure electricity and good management for the airport to be fully prepared to receive expatriates and tourists coming to Lebanon and to prevent the problems faced in previous years.
Abboud expressed that "Everyone knows and appreciates the financial and psychological situation of the employees working at the airport, but despite that, we have to provide the best services to passengers."
Abboud declared that the "ticket market" in Lebanon is witnessing remarkable growth in 2023, amounting to about 68 percent compared to 2022, which confirms that the "people have returned to spending on travel."
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Tourism
Beirut
Rafic Hariri International Airport
Lebanese
Expatriates
Tourists
