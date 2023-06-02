Shopify’s Shop app introduces a new ‘Shop Cash’ rewards program

Shopify’s Shop app is introducing a new rewards program called Shop Cash, the e-commerce platform announced on Friday. The new program is funded by Shopify and earns shoppers 1% back on purchases made using its Shop Pay online checkout service.



Once a purchase is made, shoppers will see their rewards appear in their Shop Pay wallets in the Shop app. These rewards can be redeemed on future purchases within the Shop app. When shoppers are completing a purchase, they will be able to use their Shop Cash balance alongside their preferred payment method.



Shopify notes that the Shop Cash rewards program will be available immediately on all eligible Shop Pay purchases from merchants and shoppers based in the US.