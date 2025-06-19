Netanyahu: We struck Iran hard, will defend ourselves with full force

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel has never had a better friend than U.S. President Donald Trump, voicing appreciation for every decision he makes.



Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will continue to defend itself with full strength.



He revealed that Israeli forces had dealt severe blows to Iran, putting the Natanz nuclear facility out of service.



Netanyahu described Iran’s missile production capabilities as an existential threat, adding that Israeli defenses are actively intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles.



The Israeli leader insisted that his country is capable of neutralizing the Iranian nuclear threat, asserting that Tehran will not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.



Netanyahu also said that if Iran is brought down, support for Hamas would collapse — a development he claimed would lead to the return of the hostages.