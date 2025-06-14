MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15

14-06-2025 | 14:09
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced in Statement No. 8 that it has canceled all flights to and from Iraq for Sunday, June 15, due to the continued closure of Iraqi airspace. The cancellations affect flights to Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf.

Check the updated schedule here.

Lebanon News

MEA

Lebanon

Iraq

Flights

Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
