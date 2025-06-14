News
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15
Lebanon News
14-06-2025 | 14:09
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15
Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced in Statement No. 8 that it has canceled all flights to and from Iraq for Sunday, June 15, due to the continued closure of Iraqi airspace. The cancellations affect flights to Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf.
Check the updated schedule
here
.
Lebanon News
MEA
Lebanon
Iraq
Flights
