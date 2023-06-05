Spotify will cut 200 jobs in its podcast unit

Variety
2023-06-05 | 08:53
Spotify will cut 200 jobs in its podcast unit
Spotify will cut 200 jobs in its podcast unit

Just a few months after announcing a significant wave of layoffs, Spotify plans to conduct another round of layoffs. This time, the job cuts will affect the podcast division as part of a corporate reorganization. In particular, the company plans to merge Parcast and Gimlet Studios.

In an internal memo, Sahar Elhabashi, Spotify’s head of the podcast division, announced that the company was making changes that would lead to a workforce reduction of 2%. This change will affect around 200 jobs and those who are impacted have already received an invitation to talk with someone from the HR department.
 

