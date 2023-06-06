Sensi.AI and Flint Capital speak on developing and deploying AI solutions in healthcare

Remotely monitoring patients without violating their privacy is a challenging task. But one co-founder believes that she’s cracked the code.



On a recent episode of TechCrunch Live, TC’s weekly event designed to help founders build better venture-backed businesses, Romi Gubes, the CEO of Sensi.AI, spoke about how she built a company that uses audio-based AI software to detect and predict anomalies that can impact the health of those receiving in-home care.