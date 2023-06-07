Apple’s AR headset is a game-changer for startups

Apple has a long history of launching first-generation products that are pretty decent before quickly following up with updates and amendments that make the original kit better.

From hardware engineers, you occasionally hear an under-breath muttered comment along the lines of “the third generation of X was the one we wanted to ship in the first place.” That isn’t uncommon in hardware; it’s pretty rare that a full product vision survives the constraints of supply chains and manufacturing. There’s a chasm of difference between building a single prototype of something and building a few million of something.