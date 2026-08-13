Mali grants presidential pardon to jailed French official: Govt

Mali's junta chief Assimi Goita granted a presidential pardon Thursday to an official from the French embassy, accused of being a spy and ordered to serve 20 years in jail.



"This act of clemency, which does not call into question the facts established by an adversarial judgment rendered during a trial, where all rights of the defence were respected, is accompanied by the immediate removal of the individual from national territory," the Malian government said in a statement posted to Facebook.



AFP



