Oscars to stream exclusively on YouTube from 2029: Academy

Variety and Tech
17-12-2025 | 13:44
High views
The Oscars will be available to watch exclusively on YouTube from 2029, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

The new multi-year deal means Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony will be viewable only on streaming for the first time, ending a decades-long relationship with U.S. broadcaster ABC.

AFP

Variety and Tech

United States

Oscars

YouTube

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

