Binance targets full reopening of withdrawals by next week

Binance said on Saturday that it aims to reopen withdrawals for all remaining networks and assets by the end of next week, as operations normalise for the world's biggest ‌cryptocurrency exchange after a security breach linked to North Korea saw $6.3 billion stolen from the platform last month.



"This week, we reopened withdrawals for 87 networks. We will aim to reopen withdrawals for all remaining networks and assets by the end of next ⁠week," the company said in an X post.



Binance resumed withdrawals in phases earlier this month, after covering 95% of the $6.3 billion in tokens stolen from its platform in what experts describe as the largest cryptocurrency theft ever.



Reuters