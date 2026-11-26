LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh said Gadi Eisenkot is expected to succeed in forming a government by the end of the week, adding that Likud and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu have come to realize they are set to leave power.



Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 reported on the anticipated government lineup, which would include Gadi Eisenkot as prime minister, Avigdor Lieberman as defense minister, Naftali Bennett as finance minister, Yair Lapid as foreign minister, Yair Golan as internal security minister, and Oded Forer as justice minister