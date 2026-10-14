Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties: Red Cross

Hospitals across Yemen are struggling to cope with a sharp rise in war casualties as intensified fighting along multiple front lines strains its already fragile health system, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.



Front-line hospitals in areas including Marib, Taiz and Yemen's Red Sea coast were seeing unprecedented numbers of weapon-wounded patients, with some facilities ⁠admitting more than 700 casualties in a single week, according to the humanitarian agency.



More than 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes since fighting in the country began in recent weeks, sparked by renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen, according to the United Nations' International Organization for ⁠Migration.



"Trauma care staff are under enormous pressure," ICRC health coordinator Feras Abusamra said in a statement. Only a small proportion of Yemen's functioning health facilities are capable of providing ⁠comprehensive trauma care, he said, while hospitals face large numbers of wounded people amid shortages of surgical supplies, anesthesia, oxygen and medicines.







Reuters