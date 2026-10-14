Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties: Red Cross

Middle East News
14-10-2026 | 05:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties: Red Cross
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties: Red Cross

Hospitals across Yemen are struggling to cope with a sharp rise in war casualties as intensified fighting along multiple front lines strains its already fragile health system, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

Front-line hospitals in areas including Marib, Taiz and Yemen's Red Sea coast were seeing unprecedented numbers of weapon-wounded patients, with some facilities ⁠admitting more than 700 casualties in a single week, according to the humanitarian agency.

More than 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes since fighting in the country began in recent weeks, sparked by renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen, according to the United Nations' International Organization for ⁠Migration.

"Trauma care staff are under enormous pressure," ICRC health coordinator Feras Abusamra said in a statement. Only a small proportion of Yemen's functioning health facilities are capable of providing ⁠comprehensive trauma care, he said, while hospitals face large numbers of wounded people amid shortages of surgical supplies, anesthesia, oxygen and medicines.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Hospitals

War

Casualties

Red Cross

LBCI Next
Eagle Hills plans up to $17 billion investment in Syria, chairman says
Houthis say targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport, refinery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-11

Casualties reported after ship struck by 'unknown projectile' in Red Sea: UK maritime agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-08

Red Cross calls for 'urgent steps' to de-escalate Yemen-Saudi fighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-04

Red Cross says transferred four people released by Israel to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-08-28

Over 90,000 affected by Himalayan landslide: Red Cross

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Two Singapore-registered vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; one sinks

LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

Eagle Hills plans up to $17 billion investment in Syria, chairman says

LBCI
Middle East News
05:06

Houthis say targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport, refinery

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Colombia opens embassy to Israel in Jerusalem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
World News
2026-03-23

Kremlin says strikes near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran are dangerous

LBCI
World News
2026-10-05

Italy PM Meloni seeks EU trademark for her voice amid AI deepfake risks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-03

Rubio says all accounted for in drone hit near Dubai consulate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Katz threatens evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah joins Iran in attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Aoun, Iran’s foreign minister discuss regional developments, back diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Aoun urges UN to maintain UNIFIL’s mission in Lebanon amid Israeli occupation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More