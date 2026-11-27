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Trump says supports Iraqi leader's efforts to curb oil-smuggling
World News
27-11-2026 | 05:55
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Trump says supports Iraqi leader's efforts to curb oil-smuggling
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he supported Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's move to put Kurdistan's border crossings and several oil fields under federal control in an effort to curb smuggling.
"We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
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