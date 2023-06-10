News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
World News
2023-06-10 | 02:21
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
Fighting raged Friday in southern Ukraine, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed Kyiv's long-expected offensive was already failing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the heroism of his country's soldiers, but made no direct reference to what some observers believe is the start of Ukraine's bid to claw back territory from Russia.
"For our soldiers, for all those who are in particularly tough battles these days, we see your heroism, and we are grateful to you for every minute of your life," Zelensky said in his daily address.
Ukrainian officials have said their forces are ready, but there would be no formal announcement when the counter-offensive starts.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it had already begun, after Moscow said it had repelled several Ukrainian assaults.
"All counter-offensive efforts so far have failed, but the offensive potential of the Kyiv regime still remains," Putin said in a video, as Washington announced a new $2.1-billion package of military aid for Ukraine.
Moscow says clashes have intensified since Thursday in the Zaporizhzhia region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which relies on the waters of the Dnipro for its cooling ponds.
These water supplies have been put at risk by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which has left 600 square kilometres under water in the region, with around a dozen killed and thousands forced to flee.
- New US aid -
A Ukrainian military success in the Zaporizhzhia region would enable its forces to break through the land bridge that connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula it annexed from Ukraine.
That would be a major reversal for Moscow.
The Russian army has in recent months strengthened its front lines in the region, digging kilometres of trenches and fortifying defences.
The Russian army said it had repelled four attacks in the region, "carried out by forces of up to two battalion tactical groups, reinforced with tanks."
The increase of fighting in the south has been seen by many observers as a sign that the counter-offensive is already happening, or is about to start.
Kyiv, however, said the main centre of combat was still in eastern Ukraine, while providing few details on the situation in the south.
Kyiv's forces were bolstered with news of the new United States aid package, which will include missiles for Patriot air defence systems, artillery rounds, drones and laser-guided rocket system munitions.
The White House said on Friday Russia was receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory that "could be fully operational early next year".
Washington estimates that Russia has received hundreds of attack drones as well as related equipment from Iran to aid its war on Ukraine.
- Dam breach casualties -
Emergency services were racing to rescue people stranded by the flood-swollen waters of the Dnipro.
Russian-installed authorities in southern Ukraine on Friday reported eight deaths and said the water could keep rising.
The water, which flooded 22,273 homes in 17 settlements, could "keep rising for up to 10 days," the Moscow-installed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram.
However, officials in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions reported that water levels had begun to recede there.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said at least five people had died and 13 were missing.
- Explosives breached dam -
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, but European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "everything indicates" Moscow was behind the breach.
"The dam was not bombed," Borrell told Spanish public television. "It was destroyed by explosives installed in the areas where the turbines are located. This area is under Russian control."
Norway's seismological institute said it had detected "an explosion" at the site and time the dam was destroyed, supporting suggestions the breach did not occur as a result of damage incurred during months of heavy bombing.
Ukrhydroenergo, the dam's operator, said it was most likely mined from the inside.
Ukrainian authorities said water levels in a reservoir created by the Kakhovka dam had fallen "below the critical point of 12.7 metres (42 feet)".
They said the reservoir was no longer able to supply households and the cooling ponds at the huge Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
However late on Thursday the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the nuclear plant was continuing to receive water from the reservoir after the dam was damaged.
The plant's six reactors have been shut down but they still need cooling water to ensure there is no nuclear disaster.
AFP
World News
Fighting
Ukraine
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Kyiv
Offensive
Next
Italian special forces save Turkish cargo ship from 'pirates'
Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
0
World News
08:38
Eight dead from Ukraine dam flooding: Russia
World News
08:38
Eight dead from Ukraine dam flooding: Russia
0
World News
07:05
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
World News
07:05
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
0
World News
09:16
Iceland to suspend embassy operations in Russia in August
World News
09:16
Iceland to suspend embassy operations in Russia in August
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
0
World News
07:05
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
World News
07:05
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
0
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
0
World News
05:37
UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure
World News
05:37
UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
World News
07:41
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
0
World News
02:21
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
World News
02:21
Fighting in south Ukraine as Putin dismisses offensive
0
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
World News
06:30
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
0
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round
Press Highlights
00:41
Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round
2
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Press Highlights
01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
3
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
5
Lebanon News
04:27
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:27
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
8
Lebanon News
09:23
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
Lebanon News
09:23
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More