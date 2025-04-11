UN Human Rights Office says Israel’s conduct in Gaza threatens survival of Palestinians

The United Nations Human Rights Office warned on Friday that Israel’s actions in Gaza are increasingly threatening the very existence of Palestinians as a group.



“We are deeply concerned that, in light of the cumulative impact of Israeli forces’ conduct in Gaza, Israel appears to be imposing living conditions on Palestinians in the Strip that are increasingly irreconcilable with their continued existence as a group,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaking to reporters in Geneva.



Reuters