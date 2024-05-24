France: G7 needs to unite to confront unfair Chinese trade practices

2024-05-24 | 03:38
France: G7 needs to unite to confront unfair Chinese trade practices

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations need to form a united front against unfair Chinese trade practices.

Le Maire made these remarks to journalists before a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Stresa, northern Italy.

He added, "We certainly need to avoid any kind of trade war," but noted that the G7 has issues with China's industrial policies and needs to protect its interests in ways that include developing new sectors such as electric cars and clean energy.

Reuters

