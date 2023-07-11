NATO will offer a "path" for Ukraine's accession

2023-07-11 | 01:51
NATO will offer a "path" for Ukraine's accession

NATO will present a pathway that eventually allows Ukraine to join its ranks, but without specifying a "timeline" for it, according to the White House.

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor at the White House, confirmed that the alliance, which begins a summit meeting in Vilnius today, will outline a "reform path for Ukraine," but "I cannot specify a timeline for that."

The US official revealed that President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Lithuanian capital on Wednesday.
 

