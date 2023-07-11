News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO will offer a "path" for Ukraine's accession
World News
2023-07-11 | 01:51
NATO will offer a "path" for Ukraine's accession
NATO will present a pathway that eventually allows Ukraine to join its ranks, but without specifying a "timeline" for it, according to the White House.
Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor at the White House, confirmed that the alliance, which begins a summit meeting in Vilnius today, will outline a "reform path for Ukraine," but "I cannot specify a timeline for that."
The US official revealed that President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Lithuanian capital on Wednesday.
World News
NATO
Offer
Ukraine
Russia
War
