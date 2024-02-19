Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

On Monday, the Israeli army revealed that they targeted "Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft."

"We found the debris of the vehicle near the Tiberias area this afternoon," they added.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

Hezbollah

Weapons

Depots

Sidon

Explosion

Aircraft

LBCI Next
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
World News
14:09

Houthis announce targeting two US ships in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
13:41

Brazilian President recalls ambassador in Israel for talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:04

Borrell: The majority of EU countries call for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:22

Israeli economy suffers with 19.4% Q4 drop as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-25

Mystical Morocco to Tyrian Seas: Saab and Murad's Haute Couture marvel in Paris

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:16

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More