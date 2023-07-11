Russian forces carry out airstrike on Kyiv

2023-07-11 | 01:48
Russian forces carry out airstrike on Kyiv
Russian forces carry out airstrike on Kyiv

Russia carried out an airstrike on Kyiv using a drone, resulting in minor damages, while NATO leaders are preparing for a summit focused on supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

The military administration in Kyiv announced on Telegram that "the enemy attacked Kyiv from the air for the second time this month."

Iranian-made explosive drones were used in the attack, launched from the south, likely from the Russian Krasnodar region, according to the military administration in Kyiv.
 

