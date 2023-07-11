The United States becomes a full member of UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Tuesday, from its headquarters in Paris, that the United States has officially become a full member again, after the majority of member states supported its return.



UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stated in a statement that the "return of the United States to UNESCO has now become effective and it has officially become a member of our organization." She welcomed the "victory" of UNESCO.



At the end of June, "90 percent of the countries," according to UNESCO, voted in favor of the United States' return to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, after it withdrew from it during Donald Trump's presidency.



However, the United States also had to "officially approve the UNESCO Constitution," which it did on Monday, according to a diplomat at the United Nations.



The United Kingdom, as the trustee of this document, must register this decision, which has just been made, according to the statement received by Agence France-Presse on Tuesday, titled "The United States Becomes the 194th Member State of UNESCO."



On Sunday, Azoulay had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who promised her to "enhance support" from his country for UNESCO's activities, including "education in Africa, heritage protection in Ukraine, the Holocaust remembrance, and press freedom," according to the United Nations organization.



Washington withdrew from UNESCO in October 2017, denouncing its "ongoing bias against Israel." Its withdrawal, along with Israel, became effective in December 2018.



Its return comes in the context of increasing competition with China, as Beijing seeks to change the multilateral international system that emerged after World War II, from which UNESCO originated.



Ten countries, including Iran, Syria, China, North Korea, and notably Russia, expressed their opposition to the United States' return.



The United States previously left UNESCO in 1984, during Ronald Reagan's presidency, citing its ineffectiveness and alleged financial mismanagement, before rejoining it in October 2003.



Its return represents a relief for the organization, as the contributions of the United States account for 22 percent of its budget. Washington has pledged to fully repay its arrears, amounting to $619 million, which is more than UNESCO's annual budget estimated at $534 million.







AFP