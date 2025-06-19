Trump will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks:' White House

19-06-2025 | 13:47
Trump will make Iran war decision &#39;within next two weeks:&#39; White House
Trump will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks:' White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will decide whether to attack Iran within a fortnight, as Israel and its regional rival continued to trade fire for a seventh day.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said in a statement read out by his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Israel

