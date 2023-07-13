Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

World News
2023-07-13 | 08:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

Germany on Thursday unveiled a new strategic plan to deal with China's increasingly "hardening" approach, with the cabinet adopting a document aimed at redefining relations with Beijing. 

"Our goal is not to separate from (China), but we want to reduce critical dependency in the future," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in a tweet. He presented the new strategy, saying it was a response to "China, which has changed and is increasingly assertive." 

For her part, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the policy, which the government said would be part of the European Union's approach to dealing with China, aims to be "realistic but not naive." 

The document was the result of months of deliberations within the German government over its strategy towards China. 

While Baerbock, from the Green party, called for a tougher stance towards Beijing and more focus on human rights, Schulz, from the Social Democratic Party, supported a softer stance. 

The new China policy represents a delicate balance between the two within the coalition government and describes Beijing as a "systemic partner and competitor". 

"China is Germany's single largest trading partner, but while China's dependence on Europe has been steadily declining, Germany's dependence on China has been increasing in recent years," the document said. 

The government said it did not intend to "impede China's economic progress and development" but "at the same time, there is an urgent need to reduce risks." 

The document added that Berlin is "watching with concern how China seeks to influence the international system in line with the interests of the one-party system and thus downplay the foundations of the rules-based international order such as the status of human rights." 

AFP 

World News

Germany

China

Relations

Beijing

LBCI Next
Blinken calls on Beijing to urgently restore contacts between the US and Chinese armies
A warm reception for the Iranian president in Zimbabwe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-18

Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Yellen sees desire in Beijing and Washington to build fruitful relations between the two parties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18

Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

China repeatedly acting 'counter to our interests': Germany

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:26

Blinken calls on Beijing to urgently restore contacts between the US and Chinese armies

LBCI
World News
08:34

A warm reception for the Iranian president in Zimbabwe

LBCI
World News
06:56

New night raids on Ukraine and Biden in Finland

LBCI
World News
06:47

Speculation arises about Kim Jong Un's foldable phone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
World News
08:53

Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
02:11

US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:34

Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More