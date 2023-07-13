Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

Germany on Thursday unveiled a new strategic plan to deal with China's increasingly "hardening" approach, with the cabinet adopting a document aimed at redefining relations with Beijing.



"Our goal is not to separate from (China), but we want to reduce critical dependency in the future," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in a tweet. He presented the new strategy, saying it was a response to "China, which has changed and is increasingly assertive."



For her part, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the policy, which the government said would be part of the European Union's approach to dealing with China, aims to be "realistic but not naive."



The document was the result of months of deliberations within the German government over its strategy towards China.



While Baerbock, from the Green party, called for a tougher stance towards Beijing and more focus on human rights, Schulz, from the Social Democratic Party, supported a softer stance.



The new China policy represents a delicate balance between the two within the coalition government and describes Beijing as a "systemic partner and competitor".



"China is Germany's single largest trading partner, but while China's dependence on Europe has been steadily declining, Germany's dependence on China has been increasing in recent years," the document said.



The government said it did not intend to "impede China's economic progress and development" but "at the same time, there is an urgent need to reduce risks."



The document added that Berlin is "watching with concern how China seeks to influence the international system in line with the interests of the one-party system and thus downplay the foundations of the rules-based international order such as the status of human rights."



