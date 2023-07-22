Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg discuss opening Black Sea grain export corridor

World News
2023-07-22 | 11:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg discuss opening Black Sea grain export corridor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg discuss opening Black Sea grain export corridor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that he had a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the "opening" of a grain export corridor in the Black Sea, just a few days after the agreement with Russia on this matter came to an end.

Zelenskiy stated in a tweet, "We have identified... with Stoltenberg the priorities and necessary future steps to open the grain corridor in the Black Sea and utilize it sustainably."
 

World News

Zelenskiy

Stoltenberg

Black Sea

Grain Export

Ukraine

Ukrainian

LBCI Next
Several countries appeal to China to prevent Pyongyang from circumventing international sanctions
US responds to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz: Ensures free flow of commerce with naval deployment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov

LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:23

Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

LBCI
World News
11:44

At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

US Marines deployed to safeguard oil trade in the Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
08:26

Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

Apple purges predatory lending apps in India following scrutiny

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18

Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:17

Turbulence in Lebanon's Central Bank: Deputy governors set to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Lebanon awaits Le Drian's arrival: Will there be a breakthrough in Presidential impasse?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:19

Airborne exploitation: How human trafficking routes have evolved in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah Central Council member slams opposition's rejection of consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Okais to LBCI: Caretaker government has no authority to extend, appoint, or accept resignations in BDL's governorship file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More