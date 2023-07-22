Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg discuss opening Black Sea grain export corridor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that he had a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the "opening" of a grain export corridor in the Black Sea, just a few days after the agreement with Russia on this matter came to an end.



Zelenskiy stated in a tweet, "We have identified... with Stoltenberg the priorities and necessary future steps to open the grain corridor in the Black Sea and utilize it sustainably."