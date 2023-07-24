Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment

World News
2023-07-24 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment

The Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Sunday that they have reached a preliminary agreement regarding the repayment terms of Argentina's $44 billion debt.

In a joint statement posted on their respective Twitter accounts, the Argentine Ministry of Economy, the Central Bank, and the IMF stated that they have finalized the key aspects of the technical work concerning the upcoming review.

The parties have agreed on "the main objectives and criteria that will form the basis of an agreement at the institutional level, allowing for the expected final formulation in the coming days for Argentina's program review."

Both sides clarified that the agreement aims to strengthen the financial system and enhance reserves, taking into account the severe impact of the drought and damages to the country's exports and tax revenues.

On July 16th, an Argentine delegation traveled to Washington to negotiate with the IMF, seeking to ease the conditions of the agreement reached in 2022 with the IMF for refinancing the country's massive debts and securing the expected disbursements.

Argentina, which holds presidential and legislative elections in October, failed to meet its targets of accumulating foreign currency reserves and reducing the fiscal deficit for the first and second quarters of this year.

As a result, on June 30th, with a sharp decline in cash reserves, Argentina resorted to "Special Drawing Rights," assets created by the IMF to support countries' official reserves. The country used these assets to make a $2.7 billion payment to the IMF, part of which was in Chinese yuan due to the shortage of US dollars.

Argentina still has to pay $2.5 billion to the IMF on July 31st.

The country is facing chronic shortages of foreign currencies, especially the US dollar, and is seeking an agreement to make its repayment plan more flexible.

In April, the South American nation announced it would use the yuan to pay for Chinese imports instead of the US dollar to preserve its reserves after a currency swap agreement with Beijing.

With an annual inflation rate exceeding 100%, Argentina is preparing for general elections this year, which usually exacerbates economic and financial instability.

As negotiations with the IMF continue, it is expected that President Alberto Fernandez's government will announce measures to revive agricultural exports, the country's main source of foreign currency, along with tax measures related to imports and large corporations.

In early 2022, the IMF and Argentina, the third-largest economy in Latin America, reached an agreement to reschedule a massive debt of $44 billion, remaining from a $57 billion loan granted in 2018 during the presidency of Mauricio Macri, the largest loan ever provided by the institution.



AFP
 

World News

Argentina

IMF

Reach

Tentative

Agreement

Debt

Repayment

LBCI Next
Spain enters government alliances after inconclusive general election
Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:37

Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy

LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

LBCI
World News
07:50

Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway

LBCI
World News
07:41

In the Arctic... One gate remains open between Russia and Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More