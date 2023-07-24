News
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy
2023-07-24 | 08:37
Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary during her meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, as the Israeli parliament convened to vote on a judicial system reform plan that has sparked divisions in the country. A spokeswoman for Baerbock stated this on Monday in Berlin.
The German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Andrea Sasse, said in a regular press conference, "We are convinced that strong institutions, an independent judiciary, and clear separation of powers are crucial for any democracy, and this applies equally to Israel."
She also pointed out that Minister Baerbock "clearly reminded" her Israeli counterpart of Berlin's stance during a phone call over the weekend.
Sasse further mentioned that Germany is closely monitoring the "ongoing discussions in the Knesset."
On Monday, the Israeli parliament commenced a session for the final vote on the "reasonability clause," a key proposal in the judicial reform plan put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government, causing divisions in the country.
The judicial reform plan aims to limit the Supreme Court's power to intervene in government decisions that the judges consider illogical.
Opponents fear that the proposed reform may threaten democratic principles in the state of Israel.
The introduction of the judicial reform bill in early January by the coalition government formed by Benjamin Netanyahu with right-wing and ultra-religious parties led to a divided nation and triggered one of the largest protest movements in Israel.
On Sunday, US President Joe Biden urged Israel not to rush into "divisive" judicial reforms, given the other challenges faced by the United States' ally.
AFP
