News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands
World News
2023-07-28 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands
Dutch authorities and specialized teams have been tirelessly working to avert a potential environmental catastrophe off the northern coast of the Netherlands as a fire of unknown origin continues to rage on a ship loaded with hundreds of cars for the third consecutive day.
The vessel, operated by the Kaai Line transportation company, was reported to be carrying 3,783 new cars, including 498 electric vehicles. However, the exact number of vehicles on board the ship has not been confirmed by Dutch coastguard authorities.
The cause of the fire has not been officially announced yet, but the owner of the cargo ship, Schuyler Keesen Kaisha, suggested that it might have started in one of the electric cars on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.
On Thursday, a recording of a wireless conversation between rescue teams during the initial rescue operations on Wednesday was published by RTV Netherlands, where one member of the team referred to the fire originating "in an electric car battery."
The cargo ship "Fremantle Highway" remains anchored about 17 kilometers north of Terschelling Island and is connected to a rescue vessel to prevent it from drifting, as confirmed in a statement by the coastguard on Friday. Additionally, four other rescue ships are present at the site, while an aircraft belonging to the authorities continues to fly over the area to capture images.
The ship flies the flag of Panama and had been drifting westward after the fire broke out.
The coastguard's spokesperson, Edwin Granneman, stated on Thursday that "the temperature on board the ship is still very high, making firefighting efforts difficult." He explained to the news broadcaster BNR that "if a large quantity of water were to be poured onto the ship, it could affect its stability."
During the rescue operations, one crew member tragically lost their life after being rescued along with 22 other crew members, all of whom were Indian nationals, from the blazing ship, forcing some crew members to jump overboard.
The "Fremantle Highway" is a car-carrying ship weighing 18,500 tons and was sailing from Bremerhaven, Germany, to Port Said, Egypt, according to the marine traffic monitoring website "MarineTraffic."
AFP
World News
Electric
Vehicles
EV
Cars
Burning
Cargo
Ship
Netherlands
Next
French Foreign Minister: The coup in Niger is "not final" as finding a way out is still possible
Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-26
At least one dead and others wounded in cargo ship fire off the Netherlands
World News
2023-07-26
At least one dead and others wounded in cargo ship fire off the Netherlands
0
World News
2023-07-27
Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea
World News
2023-07-27
Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Downey’s Dream Cars: Robert Downey Jr. targets EV skeptics in new series
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Downey’s Dream Cars: Robert Downey Jr. targets EV skeptics in new series
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
0
World News
10:52
15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine
World News
10:52
15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine
0
World News
10:04
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
World News
10:04
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
0
World News
09:03
Britain plans to house migrants in tents in case of an increase in arrivals: Media
World News
09:03
Britain plans to house migrants in tents in case of an increase in arrivals: Media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-13
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
2023-06-13
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
2
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
3
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More