Flight cancellations and volcanic activity disrupt travel in Italy

All flights to and from Catania Airport in Sicily were canceled on Monday until 8:00 PM due to the eruption of Mount Etna, which released volcanic ash into the airspace, according to the airport's announcement.



The company responsible for managing Catania Airport stated on its website, "Due to the volcanic activity of Mount Etna and the spread of volcanic ash, flight operations have been suspended until 8:00 PM" (1800 GMT).



Earlier on Monday, it had been announced that all flights were canceled until 11:00 AM GMT.



Simultaneously, the Mayor of Catania, Enrico Trantino, signed a decree "prohibiting the use of bicycles and motorcycles within the next 48 hours, as many areas of the city are covered with a layer of volcanic ash," as stated by the municipality on its official website.



Mount Etna, with an elevation of 3,324 meters, is the highest active volcano in Europe and has erupted multiple times over the past 500 years.



In a separate incident, a violent thunderstorm struck the Italian town of Bardonecchia near the French border on Sunday night, causing landslides and mudslides that resulted in no injuries.



Italian firefighting teams reported on the "X" platform, "Mudslides in Bardonecchia, 50 firefighters are clearing the debris from the streets," with no reported injuries.



Images shared by rescue services showed streets narrowed by mud and cars piled up, while rescuers used bulldozers to clear the roads.







AFP