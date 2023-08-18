UN peacekeepers depart from third camp in Mali

The United Nations announced the withdrawal of its forces from a third camp in Mali as part of the plan for a complete exit from the country by December 31, 2023.



It also stated, " The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) confirms that a convoy transporting its personnel and equipment from its camp in the town of Goundam in the Timbuktu region arrived in Timbuktu city as part of the withdrawal process, without any incidents."