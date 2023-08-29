Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral: Kremlin

World News
2023-08-29 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin will not attend Prigozhin&#39;s funeral: Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral: Kremlin

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Wagner Group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed last week in a plane crash. 

Prigozhin, who was once close to Putin but turned into a "traitor," was killed last Wednesday, two months after issuing orders to his forces to overthrow the Russian military leadership, seen by observers as the biggest challenge to Putin's authority since he took office. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday in response to a question about whether Putin would attend the funeral, "The president's attendance has not been planned.” 

There have been no public announcements regarding the timing or location of Prigozhin's burial. 

Peskov added, "We don't have specific information about the funeral. The decision in this regard is up to the family and friends." 

Last week, Putin described Prigozhin as a man "who made serious mistakes in his life, but achieved the desired results." 

The Kremlin denied speculations that it orchestrated the incident in revenge for Wagner's rebellion in June. 

AFP 
 

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Wagner Group

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Funeral

LBCI Next
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
Germany arrests individual involved in war drone components trade with Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-24

Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash

LBCI
World News
2023-08-21

Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

Poland arrests two Russians spreading Wagner Group propaganda

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:54

Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida

LBCI
World News
06:18

Germany arrests individual involved in war drone components trade with Russia

LBCI
World News
05:13

39 people killed in Southern Darfur including women and children due to shelling: Medical source

LBCI
World News
05:11

US Commerce Secretary: Washington, Beijing should ‘intensify efforts’ on global issues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-27

Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Deputies unite on accountability, urge Judiciary's role

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Addressing the Challenge of New Syrian Displacement: Mikati Calls for Action and International Engagement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Sports News
05:30

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:34

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Sports News
06:26

Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Sports News
04:26

From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More