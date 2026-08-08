News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Senate confirms Todd Blanche for attorney general
World News
08-08-2026 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Senate confirms Todd Blanche for attorney general
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was confirmed as U.S. attorney general on Saturday after Senate Republicans shrugged off Democratic concerns over politicization of the Justice Department.
Blanche, who has already been serving as the top U.S. law enforcement officer in an acting capacity, represented Trump as his private attorney in several criminal trials before entering government. The Senate, which Republicans narrowly control, confirmed him by 50 votes to 49.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Todd Blanche
Justice Department
Next
US Senate passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill
US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-06-05
US Senate approves $70 bn for Trump immigration crackdown
World News
2026-06-05
US Senate approves $70 bn for Trump immigration crackdown
0
Middle East News
2026-06-22
US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales
Middle East News
2026-06-22
US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales
0
World News
05:18
US Senate passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill
World News
05:18
US Senate passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill
0
World News
2026-07-23
US Senate blocks resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers
World News
2026-07-23
US Senate blocks resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:29
Ukraine has 'virtually no intact thermal power plants' ahead of winter: Zelensky
World News
08:29
Ukraine has 'virtually no intact thermal power plants' ahead of winter: Zelensky
0
World News
06:16
US announces intention to send $1 billion aid to Colombia
World News
06:16
US announces intention to send $1 billion aid to Colombia
0
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
0
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Uncertainty remains over Lebanon’s inclusion in US-Iran ceasefire agreement, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Uncertainty remains over Lebanon’s inclusion in US-Iran ceasefire agreement, sources tell LBCI
0
World News
2026-02-03
EU chief to visit Ukraine to mark four years of war
World News
2026-02-03
EU chief to visit Ukraine to mark four years of war
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
International aid convoy carrying food, medical, and relief supplies arrives at Masnaa crossing
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
International aid convoy carrying food, medical, and relief supplies arrives at Masnaa crossing
0
Middle East News
2026-08-07
Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister
Middle East News
2026-08-07
Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details
3
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
4
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
5
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
6
World News
11:30
US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project
World News
11:30
US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project
7
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
8
World News
09:51
Mexico and Peru say reestablishing relations after asylum spat
World News
09:51
Mexico and Peru say reestablishing relations after asylum spat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More