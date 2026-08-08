US Senate confirms Todd Blanche for attorney general

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was confirmed as U.S. attorney general on Saturday after Senate Republicans shrugged off Democratic concerns over politicization of the Justice Department.



Blanche, who has already been serving as the top U.S. law enforcement officer in an acting capacity, represented Trump as his private attorney in several criminal trials before entering government. The Senate, which Republicans narrowly control, confirmed him by 50 votes to 49.



AFP



