Teenage environmental activists in Russia struggling for the future despite dangers

Igor Chastokhin, an 18-year-old environmental activist, carried a bottle to a water outlet near the historic city of Penza in western Russia. The water flowed from a nearby paper factory, and Igor's mission was to conduct analyses on it and raise awareness among the local population about the potential risks associated with its use.



In a lighthearted manner, Igor commented on the sample he collected, comparing its smell to that of herbal tea. Meanwhile, his wife Sonia diligently documented observations about the yellowish color and odor of the water. Two other teenage activists, Alexey Zaitsev and Yakov Demidov, observed the process.



The water's source was a paper factory that had previously faced penalties for its polluting emissions. Its destination was one of the tributaries of the Sur River, located about 600 kilometers away from Moscow, the Russian capital.



The group conducted tests on the site, revealing elevated levels of chlorine, iron, and organic substances in the water.



Igor emphasized the importance of understanding the magnitude of the danger that this water source could pose to those who drink, fish, or bathe in it. However, the likelihood of immediate consequences appeared low.



Non-governmental environmental groups in Russia, including Igor's group, have long faced pressures from authorities. Their future has become uncertain, especially since the harsh crackdown on opposition following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has banned organizations like Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund, along with dozens of other Western-affiliated groups, labeling them as "undesirable."



Ksenia Vakharova, the exiled coordinator of the climate-focused non-profit organization "Belona," told France Press that there are no longer strong Russian environmental organizations capable of effecting "systemic change."



The remnants of the environmental movement in Russia are now carried by activists like Igor, who operate with limited resources and continue to raise awareness despite the risks involved.



Igor pointed out that their activities are legal and non-disruptive, but there is a possibility that they may be labeled as extremists or terrorists in the future, as the transmission of information could be deemed a presumed threat to the state.



Suddenly, a photographer and a journalist, sent by the factory, arrived at the scene and began documenting the process. Shortly after, a security guard appeared, sometimes followed by visits from the police. A few meters away, some men calmly continued fishing in the polluted waters.



The group regularly conducts tests on samples from rivers and waste dumps and reports violations to local prosecutors or environmental agencies, often with the assistance of a more experienced activist with a legal background. Their efforts yield results on occasion.



In November 2021, Igor and his friend Alexey, who was a high school student at the time, conducted tests on the water discharged by the paper factory. Alexey sent the results to the authorities, leading to a fine of approximately $5,000 imposed on the factory manager after confirming significant pollution.



The factory is managed by a local politician affiliated with President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. He claimed to have invested in equipment upgrades since the investigation.



In the aftermath of the investigation, Alexey, who was a member of a government-affiliated environmental group at the time, was accused of conducting the inspection without his superiors' approval and was subsequently expelled.



In February of the previous year, he established his own organization, "Eco-Start," and now collaborates with Igor on their campaigns.



After visiting the factory, activists and journalists from France Press also went to an outdoor waste dump outside Penza. It emitted toxic fumes and contained a mixture of rotting greens, batteries, and medical waste.



Alexey noted, "The owners of the dump are prominent figures in the region. They save money by not sorting waste and not adhering to storage regulations."





