Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam praised the successful organization of municipal elections in North Lebanon, commending the Interior Ministry for its responsible management in a post on X.



Salam emphasized that "regardless of its source, electoral bribery will be met with strict measures."



He confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible, adding that legal action will follow and "no one stands above the law."



The prime minister strongly condemned the presence of firearms and celebratory gunfire, which led to serious injuries, calling the phenomenon "morally and legally unacceptable." He described it as a "shameful and backward practice that must end."



Salam noted that security forces, notably the Lebanese Army, have detained several individuals involved in shooting incidents. He assured the public that authorities will not be lenient in pursuing security and judicial processes to hold violators accountable.



He urged citizens to abandon such dangerous behavior, stressing that "weapons are not a means of expression, nor a tool to impose a reality outside the authority of the state."