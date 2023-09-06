Guterres: Climate collapse has begun

In a statement issued as a response to the Copernicus Climate Change Service's announcement that the Northern Hemisphere experienced its hottest-ever summer, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that "the climate breakdown has begun."



Guterres stated, "Scientists have long warned of the repercussions of our reliance on fossil fuels." He went on to say, "The climate is unraveling faster than our capacity to cope with extreme weather events affecting every corner of the globe."







AFP