Russia Foreign Ministry summons French ambassador

2023-09-18 | 12:17
Russia Foreign Ministry summons French ambassador
Russia Foreign Ministry summons French ambassador

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Monday the French ambassador to Moscow to protest against what it claims is mistreatment of Russian journalists. Additionally, Moscow accused Paris of mishandling reporters during the G20 summit in India.

