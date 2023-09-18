News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia Foreign Ministry summons French ambassador
World News
2023-09-18 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia Foreign Ministry summons French ambassador
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Monday the French ambassador to Moscow to protest against what it claims is mistreatment of Russian journalists. Additionally, Moscow accused Paris of mishandling reporters during the G20 summit in India.
World News
Russia
France
Next
Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island
High level US-Chinese talks in Malta
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-19
France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk
World News
2023-07-19
France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk
0
World News
10:58
Ukraine claims to have breached Russian defense line near Bakhmut
World News
10:58
Ukraine claims to have breached Russian defense line near Bakhmut
0
World News
03:54
Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week
World News
03:54
Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week
0
World News
02:13
Russia Shoots Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones in Crimea and Moscow Region
World News
02:13
Russia Shoots Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones in Crimea and Moscow Region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:41
Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants
World News
13:41
Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants
0
World News
12:08
Blinken meets Chinese Vice President on Monday
World News
12:08
Blinken meets Chinese Vice President on Monday
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
0
World News
10:58
Ukraine claims to have breached Russian defense line near Bakhmut
World News
10:58
Ukraine claims to have breached Russian defense line near Bakhmut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-06
Spotify strips lyrics from free tier for some users in new ‘test’
Variety and Tech
2023-09-06
Spotify strips lyrics from free tier for some users in new ‘test’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
2
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
3
Lebanon News
04:57
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
Lebanon News
04:57
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
4
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
5
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
00:29
Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File
Press Highlights
00:29
Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More